New Function Prepares Edge For The ‘Death’ Of Internet Explorer

Edge: Preparing for the end of support for Internet Explorer 11 for more modern computers, which will take place in June this year, Microsoft has released a tool that aims to guarantee access to old websites in Edge — called “Internet Explorer Mode”. Aimed at companies, the solution preserves the correct display of content in “legacy pages”, thus promoting a more stable navigation. Recently, its functionality has been improved, seeking to offer more options for developers.

The result of a partnership between Microsoft and the Selenium project, the expansion is called the “Internet Explorer Driver”, which allows you to automate Internet Explorer Mode in Edge — making it easier to test its compatibility for old sites. More specifically, as the Windows owner explains, the solution adapts tests from Internet Explorer to the new browser, making it possible to assess the compliance of the contents present on the pages in question.

Developers interested in the novelty must meet the following minimum requirements before testing on Edge: Selenium 4 and Internet Explorer Driver 4.0.0.0, or higher. After obtaining them, the process can be carried out as suggested by Microsoft in its official guide, which can be accessed by clicking here.