New from Huawei: Watch GT 2 Pro and FreeBuds Pro

Huawei announced a new smartwatch and a pair of wireless headphones at its annual developer conference that started today. Watch GT 2 Pro has the distinction of being an updated version of last year’s Watch GT 2. The biggest feature is that it can be charged wirelessly using any Qi compatible charger. That way, you’ll be able to charge Huawei’s new smartwatch with any wireless charger, or even Samsung’s or Huawei’s flagship phones.

Meanwhile, FreeBuds Pro is a new noise-canceling full wireless headset with an eye-catching design and interesting control scheme. In addition, Huawei announced the global launch of its Watch Fit smartwatch and FreeLace Pro wireless headphones.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro is available in several different variations, including sports and classic models that come with silicone and leather straps, respectively. If you’re using the LiteOS-powered smartwatch for sports, Huawei says you can find over 100 exercise modes, including new ski and snowboard modes, as well as a new golf riding range mode that can measure your spin speed. If you get lost, there is also a new “return” mode that works without your phone and can help you track your steps back using GPS. However, there is no native mapping app like you would find on the Apple Watch. Although Huawei says the watch could be integrated with third-party services, there is currently no support for the popular activity tracking service Strava.

Bad weather alerts and more accurate heart rate monitoring, thanks to a sensor with improved light transmission and better machine learning, are among the important innovations of the Watch GT 2 Pro. At the same time, the watch can monitor your blood oxygen saturation (Sp02) level like many other smart watches and track your sleep. It has a waterproof rating of 5ATM, which means it can survive up to 50 meters underwater for a period of 10 minutes.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro has a 1.39 inch circular OLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454, identical to its predecessor and is powered by a Kirin A1 chipset. Huawei says the battery life is about two weeks and can go up to 30 hours in GPS mode, the same as the Watch GT 2, or it can play music for 24 hours before recharging. According to Huawei, it offers an additional 10 hours of use on a 5-minute charge.

Huawei said the Watch GT 2 Pro will be available from this month. The Sport version will be sold for 329 euros and the Classic with leather straps for 349 euros.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro features

After producing true wireless earbuds in different shapes and designs so far, Huawei is finally changing things up with the new noise-canceling FreeBuds Pro. These true wireless earbuds have a more square body design, but the tip of the earphone is still curved to fit your ear more comfortably. Unlike the special touch-based controls we see on most headphones, you can control the headphones by squeezing this body and sliding your finger up and down on the headset to control the volume.

Huawei says FreeBuds Pro can intelligently test fit while in your ear using Huawei’s AI Life app to help you determine which size silicone eartips to use.

Apart from typical noise canceling features such as transmittance mode, Huawei offers different noise canceling modes depending on what it thinks is best suited for your current location. The headphones say they are the first true wireless headphones to feature “intelligent dynamic noise canceling”, meaning they can automatically detect your listening environment and switch between the three. Huawei also claims that with 40dB, FreeBuds Pro has a higher maximum noise reduction capability than AirPods Pro.

FreeBuds Pro will be available in black, white or silver. Battery life depends on whether you are using noise canceling or not. When using noise canceling, you get up to 4.5 hours of listening time from the headphones and increases to seven hours with noise canceling off. Huawei says it can go up to 30 hours with the charging box. If you turn on noise canceling, this time drops to 20 hours. Huawei also noted that the headphones will be sold for 199 euros and will be available in October.

Watch Fit and FreeLace Pro features

As part of its presentation, Huawei also announced global versions of the Watch Fit smartwatch and FreeLace Pro wireless headphones previously announced for the Chinese market. The Watch Fit will have a rectangular 1.64-inch OLED display and a 10-day battery life, according to Huawei. FreeLace Pro are noise canceling headphones with a built-in USB-C cable for charging. Both will be available from this month. The FreeLace Pro will cost 119 Euros and the Watch Fit will cost 129 Euros.



