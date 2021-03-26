New free games from Sony for PS5 and PS4 owners

Sony continues to offer free games to PS5 and PS4 owners as part of its “Play at Home” initiative. Among the games that will be distributed free of charge for a limited time within the scope of this program, there are options such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Subnautica. Console owners can access these games without a PlayStation Plus subscription and can store the games in their libraries indefinitely.

Free games for PS4 and PS5 owners until 09:59 p.m. on April 23 are: ABZÛ, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, Subnautica, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast.

To play the last four games on this list, you also need to have a PlayStation VR virtual reality headset. PS5 owners also need a PlayStation Camera adapter to use the console with the headset.

As part of this initiative, the company plans to offer other games by June. Sony is currently offering PS4 and PS5 owners free downloads of Ratchet & Clank until March 31st. The Japanese game giant also plans to offer Horizon Zero Dawn for free starting April 19.