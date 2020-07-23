New Free Games at Epic Games Store

Like every Thursday, the Fortnite creators store releases new free titles, which can be obtained permanently. One more Thursday, another rotation day in the free games of the Epic Games Store.

As planned, Torchlight 2 has been replaced by Tacoma and Next Up Hero, titles that you can add to your library until next July 30. In this way, everyone with a free store account will have the opportunity to obtain these games permanently. The following will be 20XX, Join the Party and Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery.

Tacoma is a walking simulator that takes place in an abandoned space station. It is unknown what has happened to the crew, so the protagonist must investigate what happened and unravel the mysteries of this terrible catastrophe. Through a mechanic in which it is possible to relive old conversations, we will discover what has happened, also through the different documents scattered by the ship. Instead, Next Up Hero is a dungeon game starring two-dimensional characters drawn by hand.

Download Tacoma

Download Next Up Hero

Epic Games Store and CD Projekt recently announced a partnership. Thus, the Epic store will be officially integrated into GOG Galaxy 2.0, a client that unifies digital libraries and friends from different platforms. “It is an important step to break the walls between the different PC stores. It allows players to unify their experience and manage their library of PC games regardless of where they have been purchased from, ”they commented from Epic Games.

How to download them from the Epic Games Store

First of all, you need an account at Epic Games Store.

If you do not have it, just register for free at this link

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the verification process in two steps.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem the video game.

Download the client at the following link



