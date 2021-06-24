New Free Game on Nintendo Switch: Trove, A Minecraft-Style Action RPG

Trove: The title joins the already huge list of free Nintendo Switch video games through the eShop. We tell you what it offers and what this title is about. Trove, the free action RPG and MMO from Trion Worlds studio originally released in 2015, is now available totally free on Nintendo Switch as free-to-play (free with in-app purchases, not required to play). After receiving very high ratings and adding thousands of very positive reviews on Steam, the title lands in the eShop of the hybrid console with a weight of 1.35 GB.

Trove, a cross between Minecraft and Diablo, available for free on Nintendo Switch

According to the description of the title, the game offers an adventure with an aesthetic that is powerfully reminiscent of Minecraft through the use of cubes and square pieces. An MMO where creativity and exploration go hand in hand with unbridled action. “Venture into procedurally generated worlds with your friends, venture into dungeons for epic loot, and then return to your home world to build your own monument to creativity and power,” we can see.