New fraud stealing and spreading Facebook data

A new scam aimed at capturing data from Facebook users is circulating through Messenger, warns ESET. According to the security company, the phishing campaign spreads via a message from a contact and asks the target to like an alleged photo of an apparent “good cause”, including a link with a shortened URL. Then, it redirects you to another environment and asks for login data – but the page in question is fake.

Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, head of the ESET Research Laboratory in Latin America, explains that the attack is really well designed. “As in many campaigns, the phishing site uses the characteristics of a secure site; that is, it uses a security certificate, handles HTTPS and has a security lock.”

In addition, the site uses an image that looks identical to the official Facebook site, so that the user can be deceived, especially if the message comes from a known contact, adds the professional.

If the victim enters the data, he / she is redirected to the official website, which refers to an apparent authentication error; however, the damage is already done. “The purpose of this campaign is to steal Facebook access credentials,” says Gutiérrez.

How to protect yourself?

Some tips can help in identifying such campaigns. For example, “it should be noted that the account from which the message comes from has been previously compromised and is used to spread the deception in order to obtain access credentials from other accounts. Therefore, even if the link comes from a known contact or reliable, it is necessary to review the safety parameters to avoid falling in a blow “, indicates Camilo.

The main clue to identifying that it is a hoax is the URL, points out ESET, “which does not correspond directly to that of the social network, although some words are added to the domain to make it appear that it is a legitimate website.”



