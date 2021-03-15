New Fortnite season should have Neymar skin

The Fortnite Twitter account released on Monday (15) a teaser indicating that Neymar Jr., current striker for Paris Saint-Germain, should be one of the next characters in the game.

In the video it is possible to see the piece of a T-shirt with the stylized number 10, used by the player in the Brazilian team, next to Brazucas, balls from the 2014 World Cup, held in Brazil. Apparently, the athlete’s uniform has turned into a kind of superhero costume. Check out the video:

Shortly thereafter, the player published the original post on his Twitter with a two-eyed emoji, giving a hint that there are surprises on the way. In addition, the Brazilian account of the game on Twitter published an image of a soccer field with the caption “I’m coming with the Glup Truck, guys!”, In reference to the athlete’s famous tweet and meme “I’m coming with the cool guys. “.

Apparently, the skin of Neymar should be the main one of the season, but it is not yet known how it will connect with the history of Ponto Zero. The current season – which includes hunters from various realities, such as God of War, Halo and Star Wars – ends this Monday (15).