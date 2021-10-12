New Football Game Name to Replace FIFA 23 May Have Been Revealed (Don’t, Please)

FIFA 23: A trademark application by Electronic Arts in the UK may have revealed the name to be preferred over FIFA 23. If the predictions are correct, the football game that the company will release next year will be called ‘EA Sports FC’. In a content we shared with you in the past days, we mentioned that the name of one of the most popular football games in the world may change. Making a post on its official website, Electronic Arts implied that it could change the name of its popular game, which it had released under the name FIFA for years. Now, there has been a brand new development on this subject. The company’s trademark application in the UK may shed light on the name that can be preferred instead of FIFA.

If Electronic Arts refuses to deal with FIFA for its new game, it will have to use a different name instead of FIFA 23. This name may be the new ‘brand’ that appears in the UK Intellectual Property Office’s database. The image, which we will share with you shortly, reveals that the new name of the game may be “EA Sports FC”. However, the fact that this trademark application appears only in the UK does not go unnoticed. The company did not file such an application for the US Intellectual Property Office.

The application screen for the EA Sports FC brand is as follows

The website of the UK Intellectual Property Office offers a remarkable detail regarding the trademark application. So much so that Electronic Arts made this trademark application on October 1. The company’s statement on the subject was made on October 7, a week after FIFA 22 was released. In other words, Electronic Arts may have decided on the name change issue much earlier and has already formalized its work on this issue as of October 1st…

It is not possible to say anything about the name of EA Sports FC without Electronic Arts making a statement on the subject. Because the company did not say anything about whether the name change was final or not. Moreover, there is still a long period of 1 year before a name agreement can be made. It looks like football game fans around the world will continue to talk about this issue for months.