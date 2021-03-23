New Fitbit Inspire 2 update brings Tile integration

Fitbit and Tile signed an important cooperation for both companies. Fitbit Inspire 2 owners will now be able to locate accessories where Tile-manufactured Bluetooth trackers are placed.

The update that brings this new feature to the Inspire 2 has been released for free. Users just need to update the Inspire 2 and add Bluetooth monitoring via the Fitbit app. In the next step, the Tile application is downloaded and activated.

After the Tile application is activated, Inspire 2 users will be able to locate their lost devices through the smart wristband. For this, it will be able to benefit from the last location the device was seen or from Tile’s global crowd-supported network.

Fitbit Inspire 2 owners can also register for Tile Premium. Smart notifications and other “top class” content are offered to users in the Tile Premium service for $ 2.99 per month or $ 29.99 per year.

The innovations on the Fitbit front are not limited to this. Fitbit Charge 4 will also be able to measure the oxygen level in the blood and skin temperature. In addition, Charge 4 owners will also have access to the health metrics panel.