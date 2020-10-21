New Firefox update will bring more speed

Mozilla promises a new experience to its users with version 82 for Firefox. Speed ​​is at the center of this new experience. It is stated that with the update, the browser will start faster and the page loading times will be shortened.

According to the information given on Mozilla’s website, websites with Flexbox design will load 20 percent faster than before with the new Firefox version. In addition, old browser sessions will be restored 17 percent faster. New browser windows will open 10 percent faster. It is worth noting that these values ​​are saved on Windows.

It has to be said that Firefox 82 is not just a performance upgrade. The update will bring a new easy-to-find Picture-in-Picture button and a hotkey combination that will do the same for Mac users. Pocket integration of the scanner has also been enhanced to allow exploration during recording.

While there are minor changes to what is introduced with the Mozilla Firefox 82 update, it can help Firefox gain strength against Chrome and Safari. Mozilla laid off 70 jobs in January and 250 in August; It was stated that the decision in August was taken within the framework of restructuring.



