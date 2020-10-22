New Fire TV Stick, Stick Lite and TV Cube

Today we have seen the announcement of the arrival in Spain of the new Amazon Echo range of smart speakers. But Amazon has not only redesigned its ‘smart speakers’, but also its range of Fire Stick, the device that connects to the screen and, like the Smart TV, allows streaming applications and content such as live news, events sports and entertainment on demand.

If you have one, you can enjoy thousands of channels, applications -if you are subscribed to them- and Alexa Skills along with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Eurosport, Movistar +, RTVE A la carte and Atresplayer, hundreds of cooking, exercise applications, games and much more are available. Even Amazon Music, Spotify, and Tunein. We are going to take a look at the current range that Amazon has, its news, features and price, in addition to the new user experience.

Fire TV Stick Lite – € 29.99

The most affordable way to stream content in full HD, the Fire TV Stick Lite is 50% more powerful than the previous generation, supports HDR and comes with Alexa Lite voice control, a simplified remote control that lets you allows you to use your voice to find, play and control content.

Fire TV Stick – € 39.99

The new Fire TV Stick features an improved 1.7 GHz quad-core processor that makes it 50% more powerful than the previous generation, as well as using 50% less power. The new Fire TV Stick offers faster playback in 1080p at 60fps with HDR compatibility. Dual-band, dual-antenna WiFi supports 5GHz networks for more stable playback and less connection loss.

Fire TV Stick also supports Dolby Atmos to provide surround sound with compatible content and speakers, and with an Alexa voice remote with dedicated power, volume and mute buttons for easy control of compatible TVs, sound bars and AV receivers. .

Fire TV Cube – € 119.99

With a hexa-core processor, the Fire TV Cube offers a fast and smooth experience, with access to Dolby Vision and 4K Ultra HD content up to 60 fps. The Fire TV Cube supports brilliant HDR colors including Dolby Vision and HDR 10+, as well as the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos. The device also has long-range voice recognition thanks to its 8 microphones and its advanced beamforming technology that combines the signals of the individual microphones to suppress noise, reverb and the content that is currently playing. to ensure that Alexa hears your request clearly, even if it is located next to the TV.



