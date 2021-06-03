New FiBrasil Fiber Optic Network Is Released By Anatel

Anatel: The Board of Directors of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved this Tuesday (1st) the sale of control of FiBrasil by Vivo. With the release of the deal, the unit for the construction of fiber optic networks will be operated by the Canadian fund Caisse de Dépot et Placement Du Québec (CDPQ).

The decision of Anatel’s Board of Directors to approve the sale of 50% of the shares of FiBrasil without restrictions was unanimous. According to the members of the collegiate, the transaction does not present risks in relation to the competition, as it will not promote changes in the current market share.

Signed in early March, the agreement between Vivo and CDPQ was approved by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (CADE) a month later. In exchange for its majority stake in the company, tele will receive the amount of R$1.8 billion paid by the Canadian company.

Even selling most of the shares, Telefônica Brasil will have a 25% stake in the business that intends to accelerate the implementation of a fiber network throughout the country. The other 25% will belong to Telefónica Infra, the infrastructure subsidiary of the Spanish group, while the remaining 50% will belong to Fibre Brasil Participações, created by CDPQ.