New features update for Galaxy Watch Active 2 released

With Samsung’s latest software update for Galaxy Watch Active 2, users get new health, communication and connectivity features. The company announced that the software update is available for download as of today.

The Running Analysis feature, which will come with the update, helps you improve your form and also offers metrics that prevent possible injury during your sporting activities. Analyzing your runs, Galaxy Watch Active 2 can also provide a variety of detailed measurements such as asymmetry, regularity, stiffness, vertical sway, ground contact time to help you improve performance and reduce injuries.

In addition to these, it is now possible to measure your VO2 max, which shows the maximum amount of oxygen used during intense exercise. VO2 max is a type of measurement used to determine the fitness and performance capacity of the athlete, that can track your progress in your exercise routine and help you increase your endurance.

The Fall Detection Feature helps you protect the health of yourself and your loved ones even if you are somewhere else. When a potential fall is detected, you will be able to immediately send SOS notifications to four people you designate, so you won’t have to wait long for help.

You can easily view emoticons and photos from your wrist, without having to look at your phone after receiving a notification on your smartwatch. In addition, thanks to the Intelligent Reply feature with advanced visual perception technology, you can respond to both your messages and the visual messages you receive by selecting one of the suggested answers, even if you are currently busy. Also, when you receive a message, your watch automatically shows your chat history instead of a single message, so you can quickly resume your conversation. You will no longer have to switch devices without stopping because you will be able to do more using your watch. With the latest update coming, you will also have fun, trendy answers at hand. You will be able to send both AR Emoji Stickers and Bitmoji Stickers directly from your watch, and now express yourself better in the messages you send while on the road.

With Galaxy Watch Active 2, you’ll be able to control your mobile experience more effortlessly, including instant access to your playlist on your phone. With the latest update, you will enjoy a smoother music experience on all your devices, from your smartphone to your Galaxy Buds device and smartwatch. Also, your Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch will now support the scrolling screenshot feature. In this way, when you take a screenshot from your smart watch, this image will be automatically sent to your smartphone. In this way, you will be able to take screenshots of message threads, exercise information and more.



