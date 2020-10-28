New features for Huawei Petal Search on the way

Petal Search, a search engine available on smartphones with mobile services from Huawei, allows you to search and download apps from third-party sources. In addition to applications, you can search for news, images, videos and other content with Petal Search.

Although there are regular updates for the Huawei Petal Search app, it continues to test new features in the background. Recently, Huawei has been testing a new version of Petal Search that will bring some innovations to the user experience and features.

Optimizations, improvement of search results are among the innovations planned in practice; Flight, Hotel and In-app search tabs include adding to favorites. A new customization option will also be added to the app to allow viewing of favorite topics.

These features are currently in beta testing process and are not yet available for distribution via AppGallery. However, as the tests have begun, it will not be too late for innovations to reach end users.



