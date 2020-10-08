Google offers new features to relieve users of account security. These new features include cross-application support alerts that will be sent to users if security issues with Google account are detected. In this way, Google aims to be aware of security problems regardless of the current application.

It is possible to see the GIF animation below, where Google explains the operation of the new feature. IOS device owners will be the first to benefit from this new feature, which will be distributed on a limited scale in the coming weeks.

In Google’s blog post on the subject, it was stated that the company plans to expand the coverage of these warning notifications from early next year.

Google is also preparing to introduce a guest mode for Google Assistant. Requests made while this mode is active will not be saved to the user’s Google account. Users will be able to run this mode with the command “Hey Google, enable guest mode”. According to the information given by the company to The Verge site, this feature will meet with users on Nest smart speakers and screens in the coming weeks.

It also offers a simple method for those who want to view Google account security and privacy settings. From now on, “Is my Google account safe?” Typing simple questions such as, users will see a summary of their settings.

Google Security Center is also updating its website. The page in question shows information about the privacy and security of Google products. The renewed page contains information about products such as Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, Android and Pixel. The renewed Security Center will meet with users first in the USA and then in other countries.



