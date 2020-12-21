New features added for the web version of TikTok

TikTok, one of the most popular and criticized apps in the internet community, offers two new simple features for its web-side version. The web version of TikTok will now allow users to both check their notifications and comment on posts.

Web version of TikTok is being developed

Almost all of the new features developed for the popular application were for the mobile version of the application. The mobile interface is of course used by many more people, but there is a web version of the application, although it is not well known. As a result, features that will gain functionality for the web version of the platform are expected.

The web version of TikTok, which will gain simple features by getting small updates, will become more functional. Previously, TikTok web could only be used to view content. While the platform includes the ability to log in with accounts to view information and upload videos earlier this year, the new update offers users the ability to check notifications and comment on posts.

The reason for this slow progress in the web version of the application is that the target audience of the application is on the mobile side. As such, most of the improvements, updates and new features are offered for the mobile side. As the popularity of the application increases, the number of people entering the web version increases and updates are starting to come for it. TikTok’s more ‘adult’ users are using the web version of TikTok, especially as they are office workers who rely heavily on computers. TikTok now aims to provide these users with more accessible options.



