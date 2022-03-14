New Feature That Will Be Talked About On Twitter! You Can Send ‘Gifts’ to Tweets You Like

Another new feature that Twitter is working on has been revealed. Shared screenshots reveal that the feature of giving gifts to the posts will come soon. However, it is not clear how to use the feature for now.

It turned out that the world’s most popular microblogging site Twitter is working on a new feature. The new feature shared by Jane Manchun Wong and Alessandro Paluzzi, which revealed the new features that social media platforms are working on, seems to create a new income door for Twitter phenomena.

The new feature that Twitter is working on is currently not generally understood. However, when this feature is fully available, it will be possible to give gifts to users’ posts. However, it is not yet clear whether this gift will be in the form of crypto money or an in-app virtual currency.

Twitter’s new feature will look like this:

As a matter of fact, the new feature Twitter is working on is not exactly a surprise. Because many social media platforms, especially TikTok, use the in-app gift method. The new feature Twitter is working on seems to be the newest of these initiatives. Twitter spokespersons announced that they are looking for new ways to increase interaction between users, and this is one of them. However, no details were given regarding the details of this feature.

By the way, in the screenshot shared by Jane Manchun Wong, we see that there is a microphone icon attached to the username. Nobody knows what this means. According to industry sources, although the microphone is related to the Super Follow feature, there is nothing clear about it. If you want to get detailed information about Twitter Super Follow, you can take a look at our content here.