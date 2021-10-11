New Feature From Facebook: All Audio Services In One Place!

Live Sound Rooms, podcasts, and short-form audio formats all combined in one place on the Facebook app.

Facebook has gathered all the audio features it hosts in one place. In the new ‘Sound’ (Audio) tab, which is accessible to mobile users; Live Sound Rooms, podcast and short-form audio formats combined. Until now, these formats had custom fields on the platform. Users can now find their favorite creators in the Audio tab.

The new Audio tab is in the trial phase for Android and iOS users aged 18 and over. Updating its mobile app, Facebook added ‘Audio’ to the top of the Watch section. The tab, which is currently available to members in the US, is expected to come to other countries in the coming days.

There will be special suggestions for you in the Facebook Audio section

Facebook talked about its purpose in developing the ‘Audio’ tab. He said it will be easier for users to find content creators they love. Likewise, he underlined that content producers can appeal to their listeners more easily. Once launched, in the ‘Audio’ section, you will see the content shared by the accounts you are currently following.



Facebook Audio tab added to the app

If you wish, you will be able to like, comment and save the content you like. Facebook will make personalized recommendations based on the accounts and shares you follow. It will also recommend content producers whose popularity on the platform is rising. As your interaction increases, the algorithm of the application will get to know you better and will revise the suggestions accordingly.

Facebook develops TikTok rival Soundbites feature

Facebook has become a formidable competitor to the TikTok platform with its Instagram Reels feature. It even integrated Reels into the main app in September. The company is also working on its Soundbites service, which allows users to record short audio clips and share them via the News Feed. In a nutshell, this will be the voice-based version of Reels.

