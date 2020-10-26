New feature for the Zoom Android app!

New developments regarding Zoom, the online meeting and meeting application, which has become very popular especially during the pandemic, continue to occur. A new feature has recently been used for the Zoom Android app. Zoom meetings can now be held simultaneously on a different platform.

Zoom Android app has been updated with support for YouTube live streaming

The new Zoom application 5.4.0.434, published for the Android mobile operating system, has started to use the feature of broadcasting live meetings on YouTube at the same time. Live broadcasts can now be sent to YouTube via Zoom on mobile.

In addition, the end-to-end encryption option has been activated on all Zoom mobile and desktop platforms. As a matter of fact, a very important step has been taken in secure communication. With the new update, many different innovations have reached the users.

These features include different items such as Microsoft SharePoint sharing on a mobile device and enhancements to search within the channel. Currently, the new update has begun to be delivered to users with supported Android operating systems via the Google Play Store. Application updates can be checked through the Google Play Store application store.



