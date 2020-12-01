New feature for Instagram live streams!

Instagram continues to add some new features for live streams. Last month, we announced that it is preparing to offer the option to record live broadcast videos for up to 30 days for Instagram, which we reported to increase the duration of live broadcast videos from 60 minutes to 4 hours. In addition to these, a new feature called Live Rooms has been added for Instagram live broadcasts.

Live Rooms feature for Instagram live streams

Some features open up to some regions and countries in the first place. This feature is currently only available for India and Indonesia, and thanks to this feature, it allows four people to broadcast live in a single live broadcast. Viewers will find themselves in a more enjoyable experience thanks to this feature that focuses on establishing a connection between viewers and live streams.

It is said that this feature will be available in other countries and regions in the near future. Considering that the global quarantine era has started again, you can predict that the live broadcasts will increase. For this reason, the feature seems to be available to other users in a short time.

How will it be used when the feature arrives?

You have to open a live stream with the previous one. After opening the live broadcast, you need to click on the live broadcast rooms / live rooms option added to the application. By typing the names of the people you want to participate in the live broadcast, you can take them directly to the broadcast. In addition, you will also see the names of people who want to participate in the live broadcast, which is normally also, you can add someone here. You can add three guests at once.



