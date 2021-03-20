New feature for Chrome from Google: Live captions

Continuing to work for Chrome, Google recently released version 89. Chrome, which has greatly accelerated with this update, introduced the Freeze-Dried Tabs feature to users. Now, Google is bringing Live Captions for Chrome feature to users. This feature adds automatic subtitles for videos in supported languages.

This feature, which has been on Android so far, also comes for the desktop version with supported languages.

Live captions feature coming for Google Chrome

The Live Captions feature can create subtitles for any audio on the browser. Subtitles can be added for podcasts, social media videos, TV series, movies and even radio content with this feature. The Live Captions feature allows use even if the current content has a built-in subtitle support.

Although the feature does not work perfectly yet, it will be very useful for people with hearing difficulties. Detecting an audio from supported sources, Chrome automatically shows subtitles in the current window. Users also have the ability to change or turn off the subtitle size at any time.

The Google Chrome Live Captions feature can be turned on from the Accessibility menu. The new feature supports English for now. Chrome is likely to support other languages ​​in the coming months.

Increased performance with update 89

The Chrome team noted that the browser saved up to 22 percent on Windows, 8 percent on other apps, and up to 3 percent on the GPU. The responsiveness of the browser has increased by 9 percent. All of these improvements came thanks to Google’s advanced memory allocation PartitionAlloc.

Not only did not experience an increase in speed on the Windows side, Chrome also accelerated 5 percent on Android. In addition, unused tabs will be optimized with the new version. This will reduce the browser’s memory usage.

Another feature that comes with the Google Chrome 89 update is Freeze-Dried Tabs. With this feature introduced for the Android version, the first opening of the application is accelerated. If the tab you are using does not require much processing power, a demo will be shown to the user until the original tab is loaded. Thus, pages will appear to load faster.