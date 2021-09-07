New Feature Coming to WhatsApp!

WhatsApp will let you hide your “last seen” information from anyone unwanted.

Most modern messaging apps make it easy for your friends to see when you were last online. This is a helpful tip that lets you know if you should expect a quick response. “Still, no one needs to know that you were up until 4 am the night before!” WhatsApp is working to make it much easier to manage who can and cannot see your profile information, including when you last signed in. As spotted by WABetaInfo, new privacy tools are under development to allow control over exactly who can see parts of your profile. Currently, your “last seen”, “profile picture” and “about” information can be seen by everyone and your contacts or not by anyone. There are no customizable options here that keep things pretty tight compared to other messaging apps. WhatsApp is currently testing the ability to block certain people from seeing your status, so these restrictions will be lifted soon.

With this option, you will be able to hide your last seen time from one selected people without completely disabling it. This option will also support your profile photos and your Bio, giving you much more control over privacy than previously offered. Disabling “last seen” will remain a two-way street. If you hide it from a group of people in your contact list, WhatsApp will hide your information as a result of this action.

Although this feature is seen on iOS, it’s scheduled to come to all smartphones when it’s ready for primetime. As useful as “last seen” is, it can also open up avenues for potential abuse, so it’s great to see WhatsApp making its privacy options much more flexible.

Source: Android Police