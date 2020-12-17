New Fall Guys season has arrived and brings winter theme

One of the most fun multiplayer games in this difficult year was Fall Guys and one of the coolest things is that he is always getting updates and free content for those who own the game. Today is no exception and the game has already made its third season available on PS4 and PC to its fans.

This time there is a whole winter theme, be it in the phases, skins or activities that you must do to guarantee the first place and get your crown. Among the novelties are the seven new winter rounds that are full of new obstacles and challenges. Are they:

Ski Fall: slide and slide down the icy slope to get precarious spots;

Tundra Run: a totally new version of the seesaw style, ideal for antics in the snow;

Freezy Peak: a spiral ridge that delights in throwing an endless supply of snowballs at competitors;

Snowny Scrap: three teams, three snowballs, cold below zero;

Pegwin Pursuit: Bert is loose! In this team game, your job is to grab the smallest penguins as they circle the arena;

Thin Ice: chips of ice tiles are between you and instant elimination in this final round at high speed;

Roll Off: This new confrontation takes the perpetual movement and sophisticated requirements of the Roll Out phase and turns it into a particularly complicated Final Round.

Now there is also news from Crown Ranks, which means that the more crowns you get, the higher your crown rank gets, which unlocks rewards, including exclusive golden costumes.

As a treat for Brazilian fans, the online store Chico Rei is selling official Fall Guys products. Only in the initial collection there are prints for T-shirts, mugs and even cell phone cases.

It is worth mentioning that Chico Rei’s collections are handcrafted using 100% natural sustainable cotton fiber, in addition to being vegan attested by the PETA seal. This ensures that the products in the clothing line do not employ any type of animal exploitation in their production processes, whether in components or practices. If you are interested, you can check everything in their store at the link!



