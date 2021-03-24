New explanation for Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s camera system

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be officially revealed next week. As the countdown continues for the promotional event, another confirmation of the smartphone has arrived. The Mi 11 Ultra’s camera system will also feature Samsung’s ISOCELL GN2 sensor.

GN2, a 50 megapixel sensor, has 1.4 µm pixels and pixel merging technology. The presence of the Dual Pixel Pro auto focus system provides faster and more accurate focusing. 4K 120 fps video recording is also among the features of GN2.

It is said that the Mi 11 Pro and Ultra will have a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and 48-megapixel periscope camera. 5x optical and 120x digital zoom are also considered among the features of the camera system.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be introduced at the event to be held on March 29. It is known that the Mi 11 Pro will also appear at the event. It is also among the expectations that Mi 11 Lite will accompany this duo.