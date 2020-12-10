New EURO Stabilkoin from Stellar! (EURB)

With the support of EURB Stabilkoin by the Euro and being a fully regulated stablecoin, it enables banks and institutional investors to use cryptocurrency without exposing to counterparty risk.

Bankhaus von der Heydt or BVDH in Germany, one of Europe’s oldest banks, launched a Euro stabilkoin on the Stellar network. The bank said the token was the first of its kind issued by a banking institute.

EURB Stable Coin

Released today, EURB stablecoin was developed on the Stellar blockchain in partnership with Bitbond, a tokenization and digital asset storage technology provider. The EURB, which is fully regulated and backed by the Euro, will not be openly traded on the stock exchanges due to strict legal regulations and some requirements.

When a customer wishes to buy stablecoins, a fiat currency transfer is kept in their escrow account with BVDH, which triggers the issuance of EURB.

According to the announcement, financial application developers can immediately use the token to resolve asset transfers in the chain. Thanks to the basic platform created by Bitbond, the bank provides full control of the security of stabilkoin.

BVDH Managing Director Philipp Doppelhammer said the EURB’s first use case would be “cross-border money transfers” for commercial customers of blockchain payment company SatoshiPay.

Earlier this week, German private bank Hauck & Aufhäuser announced that it will launch its crypto fund, which will include XLM of BTC, ETH, and Stellar on January 1, 2021.



