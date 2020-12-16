New EU rules could ‘break’ Google, Apple and others

The first significant revision in two decades of regulations that guide the use of the Internet in the European Union may “break” or “divide” large technology companies (such as Google, Apple and Amazon) that insist on anti-competitive actions, point to projects published by government authorities. Brussels, capital of Belgium.

One will aim to combat unfair competition in the sector, while the other will force companies to take responsibility for behavior considered illegal on their platforms. The goal is to prevent these companies from becoming even bigger, having the power to stifle competitors even before they have a chance to grow.

This Tuesday (15), the rules should be published by the economic bloc, and a vote taken by the European Parliament, still with no date set to occur, will determine which and when they will be put into practice.

Punishments

Among the sanctions, fines of up to 10% of the global revenues of those that are indicted are foreseen, depending on the degree of violation detected. Meanwhile, a lack of policing will result in a requirement of up to 6% of income.

Recidivism, in fact, will worsen the situation, with the result that fines are imposed three times in a period of five years, which will give reasons for the EU to fragment business.

The documents provide for this possibility and are considered, in their current form, one of the most stringent legislative sets on big techs in the world, in addition to a recognition that current procedures have not been able to contain the rapid rise and the unimaginable power of giants in the world. Silicon Valley.



