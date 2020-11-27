New EU label to know if a mobile is easy to repair or not

You buy a mobile, and it breaks. Or the tablet is screwed up. Or the washing machine. Or a TV. If they are out of warranty and the breakdown is serious, they will tell you that “for what it will cost you, a new one is cheaper for you.” Also if it is only one piece that has been broken, you can try to change it yourself, but the mechanism is complicated, not very accessible. That is over, because Europe has voted in favor of Reparability.

End premature obsolescence of products

Since most of a product’s carbon footprint is attributable to the manufacturing process, according to the European Parliament it is “essential that we rethink our manufacturing system and move towards truly sustainable products.” Smartphones are a well-known example: 80% of a device’s carbon footprint is generated during its manufacture and only 15% of phones are collected and recycled at the end of their useful life.

Material and design choices determine whether a product is durable, repairable, easy to disassemble, and recyclable at the end of its useful life. Although consumers seem willing to do whatever it takes, there are still a number of barriers to “overcome” such as:

High cost of repairs

Repairs made difficult by lack of spare parts or information

Lack of knowledge of rights if a product has a defect

The objective is to “defend producers who design sustainable products and penalize those whose products are defective and unsustainable”, and end the so-called ‘premature obsolescence’, that is: a short useful life that forces you to buy another model to follow using it, and thus encourage consumption instead of being able to enjoy the product for several years.



