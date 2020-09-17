New Episode of “Flower of Evil” Receives Top Rating Again

The drama “Flower of Evil” continued to experience significant ratings increases.

The latest episode of the drama, starring Lee Joon Gi and Moon Chae Won, aired on tvN on Wednesday (16/09) yesterday.

According to data released by Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama “Flower of Evil” managed to get an average rating of 4.8% and a peak of up to 5.4%. This is the highest rating record that the drama “Flower of Evil” has achieved since it was first broadcast.

“Flower of Evil” also managed to lead the ratings during the broadcast time, beating all programs and dramas broadcast on other television networks including national television.

On the other hand, MBC’s drama “When I Was the Most Beautiful” received 2.7% and 3.6% ratings for both parts.

Have you watched the latest episodes of the two dramas above?



