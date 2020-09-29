New emojis are on the way with iOS 14.2 Beta 2!

Emojis now have a different place in our messages. With iOS 14.2 beta 2, new ones are joining our lives. Most of us resort to emojis when it comes to expressing our emotions. We now make our emotions that we previously expressed in letters with emojis.

Lots of new emoji coming with iOS 14.2 beta 2

With the new version, many emoji will enter our lives. Originally reported by Emojipedia, emojis include bubble tea, seals, feathers and more. These emojis were approved by the Unicode Consortium earlier this year as part of the Emoji 13.0 release. Apple previewed the emoji custom designs for the first time in July, and with today’s Beta version, we have looked at the final designs.

Between the two emojis that have not been seen from Apple until today, there is a smiling face with a tear and a separate face wearing joke glasses.

In total, 117 new emoji are coming to iPhone, iPad and Mac users this year, with different skin tone options, new genders and more. One of the strategies for Apple to constantly bring new emojis is to get users to update to the newest and most secure version.

The current beta version is available to developers. However, it is thought that public beta testing for other users will be released soon.



