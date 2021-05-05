New Emergency Update For Apple Devices

Apple: After a week with the new iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 already available, Apple has detected several security flaws in several of its products and versions. These vulnerabilities affect iPhone, iPad, and Mac laptop and desktop devices. And for this reason, those of Cupertino have not wasted time in getting down to work to fix the problem.

Apple security update

According to the Incibe, if a hacker took advantage of the situation with an outdated Apple equipment, these security flaws could “allow the processing of web content created with malicious purposes, causing arbitrary code execution attacks.” Therefore, Apple has released several patches to solve it. And these are the models and devices affected and for which these updates are available:

– iOS 14.5.1: for iPhone 6S and later

– iOS 12.5.3: for iPhone 5s, 6 and 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3 and iPod touch

– iPadOS 14.5.1: for iPad Air 2 and later, iPad mini 4 and later

– macOS Big Sur 11.3.1: for MacBook (2015 or later), MacBook Air (2013 or later), MacBook Pro (Late 2013 or later), Mac mini (2014 or later), iMac (2014 or later), iMac Pro (2017 or later), Mac Pro (2013 or later)

Update iPhone or iPad wirelessly

Plug in the device and connect it to the internet via Wi-Fi.

Go to Settings> General, then tap ‘Software Update’.

Press ‘Download and install’. If a message appears requesting to remove apps temporarily because the software needs more space for the update, press ‘Continue’ Later, iOS or iPadOS will reinstall the removed apps.

To update now, click ‘Install’, or you can click ‘Later’ and choose ‘Install tonight’ or ‘Remind me later’. If you hit ‘Install tonight’, all you have to do is plug the device into a power outlet before going to sleep. Your device will update automatically overnight.

If asked, enter your access code.