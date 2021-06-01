New Electricity Bill, How Will It Aaffect The Time To Play The Consoles?

Electricity Bill: VidaExtra has calculated different variables to determine the way in which it will be reflected in the price of the electricity bill. The new electricity tariff that has come into force this June 1 calls for regulating the price of electricity based on different time periods (off-peak, flat and peak hours), in which the cost increases or decreases. Putting in the washing machine or cooking will not cost the same at 8 in the morning as at 22:00, for example. And how will this affect the consumption of the consoles? Our VidaExtra colleagues have made the calculation and have reflected it in several graphs, which we reproduce in the following lines.

As we said, the new bill will be structured around different time slots: the rush hour (the most expensive price) will be between 10 am and 2 pm; Also from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. The flat hour (intermediate price) will run between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m., 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. and 00:00 a.m. The off-peak hour (lowest cost) will run between 00 and 08 hours as well as on weekends.

Vida Extra has chosen to make an approximation to the consumer price based on the platform, the time frames and the type of consumption: one hour a day, four hours a day, four hours a day during the month and four hours a day during one year. In this sense, they have taken the highest costs in the price of the tariffs (0.16 euros / kWh at peak hours), as well as the highest data in consumption according to the average consumption of each system. The Webedia medium has chosen to perform the calculations taking into account the maximum consumption of each console.

Consumption of each console

PS5: 50 – 220 watts

PS4: 90 – 150 watts

PS4 Pro: 75 – 160 watts

Xbox Series X: 45 – 220 watts

Xbox Series S: 25 – 100 watts

Xbox One S: 35 – 90 watts

Nintendo Switch: 10 – 18 watts

Regarding the calculation of the costs depending on the schedules, they have used the percentages reflected in the statements of the National Commission of Markets and Competition, the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge with prices that oscillate between 69% cheaper during the flat section compared to rush hour. Prices drop 95% in the valley section compared to rush hour.

The price of electricity is not static and can change dramatically from one day to the next. Therefore, the article follows the rates that appear on the Spanish Electricity Network on June 1 today: € 0.11 / kWh (valley section), € 0.15 / kWh (flat section) and € 0.24 / kWh (peak hour).