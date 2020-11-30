New electric cars coming from Tesla and Volkswagen

The future of the electric car market looks bright. This glossy look naturally whets the automakers’ appetite. According to the news on the Electrek site, both Tesla and Volkswagen are preparing new electric cars that will be sold at more affordable prices than the existing options. It is stated that the vehicles in question will be sold in the USA at prices between 25 and 30 thousand dollars. This price range is aimed to make electric cars accessible to a wider audience.

The biggest obstacle to the wider adoption of electric cars seems to be the price. Many people state that they expect the price to drop to buy an electric vehicle. Accordingly, the electric car segment in the luxury vehicle segment is progressing faster.

It is stated that developments in battery technology will be the most important factor in the said price reduction. Because the battery is among the most expensive components of electric cars. The lower price as the range increases further increases the appeal of electric cars.

Tesla announced last September that it was preparing to launch a smaller and longer-range electric car in size. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, also stated that this car can operate completely autonomously and will be ready in three years. Volkswagen is said to have prepared a car the size of Polo. Both Tesla’s and Volkswagen’s vehicles seem more likely to be on the road in 2024 or 2025.



