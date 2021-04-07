New Echo Dot 4 with lowest price on Amazon

With a new design and directional audio, which amplifies the sound in the environment and ensures more bass, the new Echo Dot 4 is at its lowest price on Amazon. The newest version of the Smart Speaker, now in a spherical, compact and elegant format, allows you to control the lighting in your home, make calls, organize your schedule, order a delivery and much more through interaction with Alexa.

The fourth generation of the Amazon speaker has become a success by combining features of a smart home with Alexa and an affordable price. So, if you are keeping an eye on Amazon’s Smart Speaker, but waiting for the right time to buy one for your home, this promotion may be your chance.