New Drone rules in the USA are on April 21st.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has set dates for when the collapsed drone rules will come into effect. In this context, some measures will take effect earlier than others.

The regulator announced that the Remote ID and Operations Over People rules will take effect from April 21, 2021. From then on, the serial number of any Remote ID drone or add-on module will need to be listed in the registries. Under the rules, drones with protected wings will be able to fly small over people. However, as long as the Remote ID is not followed, long-term flight will not be possible over open air devices.

FAA will be flexible in rules

Heavier drones have stringent operational and performance requirements, such as the limits on the amount of force they can provide in a collision. For example, category 3 drones cannot fly independently of Remote ID and cannot fly over people unless they are in a restricted area or know about possible flights. Category 4 drones above this limit require airworthiness certificates, maintenance and inspections.

However, there is still time for these rules to be implemented. According to the new rule, drone manufacturers must comply with Remote ID requirements from September 16, 2022, while all pilots will have to meet Remote ID requirements a year later on September 16, 2023.

It is thought that the latest rules set by the FAA will not please everyone. Alphabet’s drone delivery company Wing was concerned about privacy and stated that broadcasting Remote IDs could allow people to extract sensitive data such as home addresses.

Wing was also concerned that broadcasts could make it difficult to set up drone traffic control systems. However, changes are still coming. Fortunately, the FAA will at least be flexible about everyone planning their next steps.