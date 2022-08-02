New Dragon House Image Shows Matt Smith In Full Targaryen Armor

In the new “House of the Dragon” photo, Matt Smith’s character, Prince Damon Targaryen, is depicted in full armor ahead of the debut of the Game of Thrones spin-off. A series of prequels by Miguel Sapochnik, George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Kondala will show the infamous Westeros family in their prime and pave the way for their downfall. It is expected that the action of “House of the Dragon”, taking place 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones”, will be the beginning of a large-scale Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance (or Death) of Dragons.

With the new characters, “House of the Dragon” will have some similarities to “Game of Thrones,” in particular a kingdom-wide family drama that brought personal stakes and humanity to the political machinations of the fantasy universe. This time, most of the action will center around the Targaryens, who will surely turn out to be less likable than the kind-hearted Starks. At the top, when the Dragon House opens, is King Viserys (Paddy Considine), the namesake of Daenerys’ brother. Viserys defends her daughter Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) claim to the throne, despite her gender. The role of the Hand of King Otto Hightower was played by Rhys Evans. Smith plays the younger brother of King Damon Targaryen, a respected warrior with a volatile character.

A new image released by Empire lets you see Smith as a legendary fighter. In it, he wears full Targaryen armor, probably preparing for battle. Take a look at the image below:

Judging by the comments of showrunners and leading actors, “House of the Dragon” will become a strong and worthy successor to “Game of Thrones”. Smith and Ifans pointed out the rivalry between their characters, which is sure to pay off. And with Damon’s intimidating position in the new image, he is positioned as an intimidating opponent of Hightower. Schemes and power struggles are nothing new for fans of the Westerosi drama, but there will be a lot that distinguishes “House of the Dragon” from its predecessor. King Viserys, for example, is widely known as a competent and benevolent ruler, which is rare for viewers of “Thrones”. It remains to be seen whether the king will understand the instability of his younger brother.

After the negative reaction caused by the 8th season of Game of Thrones, many viewers do not want to return to the kingdom of Westeros, fearing that they will be let down again. Although this is an understandable position, the information published so far about the House of the Dragon promises a deep dive into an excellent narrative in the fantasy genre. With the current fantasy renaissance in streaming, including The Witcher, The Wheel of Time, and VK: Rings of Power, it’s very exciting to see HBO revisit Martin’s novels and create something new, with more dragons.