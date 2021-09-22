New doodle from Google heralding the arrival of autumn!

Technology company Google has released a new doodle for its browser. A small hedgehog appears before those who enter the browser screen…

Google browser users have drawn the attention of doodle drawings. We are talking about the drawing that appears when we first enter the main page to search. Doodles are drawings that depict seasons, special days, or a big event. We have seen that Google prepares drawings on many special days such as April 23, National Sovereignty and Children’s Day. Now the browser comes up with a new drawing.

What does the new Google doodle mean?

When we enter Google’s screen, a happy little hedgehog greets us. The hedgehog in the drawing presents a bouquet prepared to represent the season. Here, it’s the browser’s fall 2021 doodle. Well, do you like the new doodle?

For those living in Earth’s northern hemisphere, the autumnal equinox heralds the arrival of increasingly shorter days and much colder temperatures, as Earth’s axis of rotation is tilted by 23.5 degrees relative to its orbit around the Sun.

Those living south of the equator expect to see the opposite with the spring equinox. So they will witness longer days and warmer weather. Google released its new doodle designs today, representing the fall and spring equinoxes starting today.

Google opted for a happy little hedgehog drawing that presents a bouquet that reflects the characteristics of each season. With the animated doodle, the company celebrates the arrival of the new season. For those in the north, the hedgehog bears yellow and orange leaves, and for those in the south, it bears bright flowers.