New display option for HP Specter x360 series

HP unveiled new Intel Evo certified notebooks. Among these computers is the Specter x360 with a 14-inch screen. HP offers a larger screen area compared to other members of the Specter x360 series with its new display option.

The 14-inch Specter x360 is the first member of the series with a 3: 2 aspect ratio. HP states that this aspect ratio provides 20 percent more vertical field of view compared to 16: 9. This model is also the first device in the series to use the keyboard that HP calls “all in one”. The keyboard has a power button, camera key, HP Command Center and microphone mute keys. The fingerprint scanner is also among the elements on the keyboard.

Evo certification shows that the laptop comes with 11th generation Intel Core processors, can be woken up in less than a second and has fast charging support. Wi-Fi 6 support and up to 17 hours of battery life are also among the remarkable features.

On the software side, a feature called Focus Mode is offered in Specter x360 14. This feature reduces the power of applications running in the background that are not used for productivity purposes. The feature called Auto Color automatically changes the color ranges of the screen according to the content watched.

An OLED display option is also available for the Specter x360. Black and silver color options with different touches are offered for the laptop.

HP has made the Specter x360 13, ENVY x360 13 and ENVY 13 models Evo certified along with the Specter x360 with a 14-inch screen. The Specter x360 14 and the new Specter x360 13 will hit the market abroad this month, starting at $ 1200.



