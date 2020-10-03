New DiRT 5 Gameplay Video Released

A new gameplay video has been released for DiRT 5 developed by Codemasters. In the gameplay video, the point-to-point races that will take place in the game and will take place in China were shown to the players.

One of the first games that comes to mind when it comes to racing games was the DiRT series. Codemasters has released a new gameplay video for DiRT 5, the newest game in this series. The new gameplay video released has shown one of the new racing types in the game to the players.

In the new video released, an example of the point-to-point race in China, which has a very impressive environment, was presented to the players. You can watch the new video published below.

A new gameplay video for DiRT 5 released

Point-to-point racing is much more difficult than races in which multiple laps are turned due to new obstacles to the end of the road. In races where more than one lap is turned, obstacles can be overcome more easily in other laps by memorizing the obstacles in the first round. Of course, the difficulty of this race type also brings fun.

As can be seen from the video above, point-to-point races will take place in China. It is also necessary to say that the environmental design is quite impressive as seen from the video. This race will be available at the Rally Raid event, which hosts Modern Rally vehicles and point-to-point races.

DiRT 5, which will feature a new career mode to be voiced by Troy Baker and Nolan North, will meet with players on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC and Stadia platforms on November 6. The game, which will be released for Xbox Series S and Series X on November 10, will be released for PlayStation 5 on November 12. In addition, the game with Smart Delivery feature can be upgraded for free from Xbox One to Xbox Series X and Series S.



