New development for the iPhone feature coming to Android!

Google’s file sharing app Android Nearby Share, or Share With Nearby, is Apple’s AirDrop competitor, and now comes with a new feature. The application, which is similar to AirDrop, which has been on iPhone models since 2011, seems to be gaining new capabilities.

Nearby Share is now coming for Google Play

Google is now preparing to bring it to Google Play for Share With People file sharing used on Android 6.0 and above. This feature, which is currently in the experimental phase, will work as follows:

After logging into your profile via Google Play, you will open the My Apps & Games tab. Then, as soon as you click on your applications and games and click Share with Nearby, the application or game will be sent to the device you selected. AirDrop competitor must have your location, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection turned on to use this app.

With Google Play support for Android Nearby Share, you will be able to easily send the games and apps you play to your family and friends. At the moment, there is no information about how your phone will have technical details to use this feature, except for Android 6.0.

As you know, the application can be used in our country since August. When you want to share files using this feature, which works similar to AirDrop, it is scanned with the Android device around you. However, in order for the other device to be found, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and location information must be turned on.

After selecting the device, a confirmation is sent to the other party. After this approval, the file transfer process starts. However, it is not yet clear how long this transfer, which occurs easily in file transfer, will take for applications and games.



