New development about GTA6: Release date becomes clear

A new leak has emerged for GTA6, which gamers are eagerly waiting for. Reliable sources stated that the first trailer of the game will come this year.

The GTA series, one of the most popular games on the market, will meet users soon, according to estimates. While it was announced that the game was under development in the past weeks, reliable sources gave some information about the release date today.

Tez2, one of the well-known R-star news sources, stated that the first trailer of GTA6 will come this year. Answering users’ questions, Tez2 stated that the trailer of the new GTA game will come this year to its followers who asked about the release date.

GTA6’S FIRST TRAILER IS COMING THIS YEAR

Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated GTA6 game comes to the fore many times. The game, which has been expected for about 6 years, will now be presented to gamers before it is too late. GTA6, which is currently under development, will appear in front of the user with its first trailer this year, according to a recent information.

According to the report of Tez2 source, Rockstar will apply the strategy in the trailer it will publish, just like in the first game. The giant game company will also publish an image showing the screen content of the game in the first trailer of GTA6.

The source that provided the information did not disclose when the first trailer of GTA6 will arrive. However, looking at the past years of Rockstar, it is highly likely that the new trailer will be released in October and November.