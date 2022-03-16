New Details Revealed About Space RPG Starfield

A video published about the RPG game Starfield, which has been developed for years, revealed that the game will be a ‘Cyberpunk in space’ rather than a ‘Skyrim set in space’.

Starfield, which has been eagerly awaited by players for a long time after it was first announced in 2018, will finally meet with the players on November 11. Many people have said ambitious words about this game, about which a lot of information has emerged in the past months, such as “It will be a Skyrim set in space”.

However, in a video published by Bethesda today, a lot of information was given about the starting sequence of the game. According to the developer team’s statement, the beginning of the game seems to be very similar to CD Projekt Red’s eventful debut game Cyberpunk 2077.

The game will offer 4 start options like Cyberpunk

According to the developers’ statement, the choice that will affect the game the most will be which group you choose to join in the game. These groups will be divided into 3, just like the introduction of Cyberpunk 2077. United Colonies will be similar to the Street Kid in Cyberpunk 2077 game and will be the version of the space union that humanity has always dreamed of.

The other group, known as the Freestar Collective, will be like Nomad in Cyberpunk 2077. Described as the ‘Wild West of Space’, this team will consist of a combination of space travelers and self-governing people.

The third and final group will be Ryujin Industries. When you join this group, which is similar to Corpo in Cyberpunk 2077, you will be an employee of a mega company and try to prove yourself to the company.

You can also be a space pirate in the game.

In addition to these 3 groups similar to Cyberpunk 2077, you will also be able to join a pirate group called the Crimson Fleet. On this road, which is prepared for those who want to be the villain of the game instead of playing the game as a good character, you will try to expand your pirate kingdom by looting spaceships and stations.

According to Emil Pagliarulo, the game’s design director, even while playing as a good character, you will be able to cooperate with pirates or report them to the ‘space cops’ whenever you want.

The developers also announced that the character creation system in the game will also be very detailed. Apart from his character’s appearance, he explained that they have added the ‘character’s feature by creating a story’ system, which is frequently encountered in RPG games such as Pillars of Eternity, to the game.

Starfield, which will be presented to the players on November 11, will be released exclusively for computer and Xbox consoles. Unfortunately, PlayStation players will not be able to play this game from their consoles.