New details revealed about Sony Xperia 10 III

New leaks have emerged regarding the Xperia 10 III, which Sony will position in the middle segment. According to the information obtained from Sumahoinfo, the Geekbench platform contains various information about the phone with the code “A003S0”. According to the information on the platform, the new device is expected to come with 6GB memory capacity and Android 11 software.

On the other hand, the mid-segment smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G. In addition, Sony’s new phone Xperia 10 III is thought to be released a little later than the planned date.

Xperia 10 III stands out with its new connectivity technology and memory capacity.

Xperia 10 III, the more advanced version of the Xperia 10 II, introduced on May 5, 2020, draws attention as the brand’s step towards the mid-segment market. The device, which is planned to be positioned in the middle of Xperia Pro with the Xperia 1 II introduced 9 months ago, stands out with its new connection technology and memory capacity.

The new Xperia, which has a processor that offers 20 percent higher processor speed and 60 percent higher graphics performance than Snapdragon 675, is likely to be at an affordable price compared to other phones in the series, although there is no information about the pricing yet.

In addition, it should be noted that there is no detailed information about the technical and hardware features of the device. However, the phone, which will receive the power of the Snapdragon 690 produced with an 8 nm fabrication process, is sure to offer an assertive performance.