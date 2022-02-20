New Details Revealed About iPhone 14 Pro: Higher Ram, Better Camera

New details have emerged about the iPhone 14 Pro, which is expected to be introduced to users this year.

In the past weeks, we have announced that SE 3, one of the favorites of the iPhone series, has started to work on the market. According to a rumor that emerged last week, it was stated that Apple started testing these new products in India, one of the places where the heart of technology beats.

Again, at the beginning of 2021, the first concept video for the iPhone 14 Pro was shared. According to the predictions of Waqar Khan, who is famous for his renders and concept designs, a camera will replace the notch on the iPhone 14 and the headset will be moved to the upper frame; it would allow the battery percentage to return to the status bar at the top of the phone. Other features of the iPhone 14 Pro have now been leaked.

iPhone 14 Pro Max to Come with 8GB of RAM

According to information leaked on a Korean blog site, it is highly likely that the iPhone 14 Pro smartphone will come out of the box with 8 GB of RAM. In the post, which points to the next September as the release date of the iPhone 14 family, it was also claimed that the price of the iPhone 14 Pro would be approximately $ 999. It is also among the possibilities that the iPhone 14 Pro will only come with E-SIM and be introduced with a 48 MP rear camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro is expected to be introduced with a 6.1-inch screen within the leaked information. The leak that the notch of the device will be changed is also on the agenda. It is worth remembering that this information is not exact, but as with previous models, this information may be correct.

For now, there is no leak about the battery of the iPhone 14 Pro. But as everyone will know, it is almost certain that it will be better than the iPhone 13 Pro last year. We will continue to keep you informed as rumors increase in the future.