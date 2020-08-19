New details of the Megaevolution, which will arrive in 2020

The Niantic game includes in the code of the new version how it will be the arrival of what was once a great novelty of Generation VI of the saga.

Pokémon GO has included in the code of version 0.185.0 that will soon arrive in the game a multitude of news about one of the most anticipated additions for the title this end of the year, Megaevolutions. As revealed by the community of Poké Miners, responsible for data miners of the Niantic title, the North American team plans that the debut of this original evolutionary form of Generation VI will be accompanied by raids.

All the leaked news of the Mega Evolution in Pokémon GO

The first thing that stands out is that, in the absence of knowing how we will be able to megaevolve the creatures that currently have Megaevolution —48 creatures; the first 28 of Pokémon X / Y (2013, 3DS); the next 20 added a year later, with Pokémon Omega Ruby / Alpha Sapphire (2014, 3DS) – now confirmed to be raid bosses.

A bit of history: Mega Evolution in the Pokémon universe

Megaevolution was, in Generation VI (original of Pokémon X and Y and also in major installments such as Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire or Sun and Moon through its endgame) the pillar on which some of the most beloved novelties of the saga in its three-dimensional stage; more popular than Z Movements (Generation VII) and Dynamax forms (Generation VIII).

It is about the possibility of temporarily evolving to an even more powerful form thanks to the megastones. Only chosen Trainers have an item such as the mega-bracelet or the mega-ring, elementals to use the activation stones (given to us by Corelia in the Master Tower in the Kalos region).

Soon we will know when and how the Megaevolution will arrive in Pokémon GO.



