New details of EA Access on Steam: price, games

The Electronic Arts subscription service will finally be available also for the Valve portal and not only from Origin. Total bonding.

It’s a fact: EA Access will soon land on Steam and already has its own page on the platform. Electronic Arts thus closes its direct migration to Valve’s video game sales portal after reinstating its video game catalog there months ago. The exclusivity of EA titles for PC on Origin will end completely when the entire EA Access catalog is offered, as we will see below, at the usual price.

EA Access on Steam: Everything We Know For Now

A small section in the Steam subscription heading confirms what seemed like a matter of time: “Coming soon to Steam. Don’t just play. Get more out of your game with EA Access ”, EA’s game subscription for PS4, Xbox One and PC consoles that will now also arrive at Valve.

There are many doubts, however. How many games will be available? Will we be able to keep our Origin subscription? At what price? Let’s go by parts.

First of all, video games. In the section of frequently asked questions enabled we can see that the library of titles will have the main licenses, although the exact number has not transcended. There will be dozens, yes, with works such as Titanfall 2, Need for Speed ​​Heat, The Sims 4, Star Wars Battlefront II, Mass Effect 3, Dragon Age Origins, Dead Space, Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted, Spore, Unravel and its sequel, Plants vs. Zombies …

The price on Steam will be the same as on Origin, for 3.99 euros per month or 24.99 euros per year; including 10% off all EA digital purchases on Steam (season passes included) and 10 hours of early access to unreleased games. It is understood, however, that future iterations of EA’s best-known series will continue to benefit from this feature.

Regarding whether the EA Access subscription for Origin will work on Steam, it is not specified in the official section, but according to the interpretation of the message EA is considering it as different game platforms.



