New details leaked for Nokia X20 5G and X10 5G

HMD Global, the manufacturer of Nokia branded smartphones, will hold an event on April 8 to introduce its new devices. While the wait for this event continues, new details about the phones to be introduced here continue to emerge. After the future of the G10 game phone with the graphene cooling system has emerged, new details about the Nokia X20 5G and X10 5G have already leaked to the internet.

At the heart of either the X20 or X10 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor. In a previous statement from Nokia, it was confirmed that this processor will be used. Later, a leaked Geekbench record also showed the Snapdragon 480 processor Nokia phone. Qualcomm aims to bring 5G to more devices, along with the Snapdragon 480 at an affordable price.

According to the news of the Nokia PowerUser site, the X20 has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It is stated that the phone will take its place on the shelves with blue and sand color options. It is said that the X10 will appear in white or green color options.

It is necessary to wait until April 8 to learn all the details about the Nokia X20 5G and X10 5G. However, it will not be a surprise to encounter new details about smartphones before this date.