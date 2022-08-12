New details have emerged about the terms of Deshaun Watson’s sentence

The NFL has filed an appeal against Deshaun Watson’s initial six-game suspension and is seeking a more serious punishment.

Earlier this week, league commissioner Roger Goodell called Watson’s actions “egregious” and said the NFL insists on disqualifying the Cleveland Browns quarterback for at least the entire season.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that Watson’s team is ready to accept an eight-game suspension and a $5 million fine.

So, can these two sides find a middle ground?

According to recent reports by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the settlement agreement between Watson and the NFL is still in force.

“There is a growing feeling that Appeals Officer Peter Harvey may not make a decision today so that both sides can try to resolve something,” Florio reports. “… the NFL currently holds all the cards. A settlement agreement would put an end to the process and prevent a challenge in federal court.”

Over the past year, Watson has collected 24 civil cases of alleged sexual harassment, all of which were related to individual massage therapy sessions. Since then, he has made arrangements with 20 of those 24 women.

Watson is scheduled to take the field in today’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.