New details have come from Netflix’s interactive series Jigsaw!

Interesting details have emerged about Jigsaw, the new interactive thriller series to be published by Netflix.

Netflix, one of the world’s popular video streaming services, continues to announce new productions one after another. The new thriller series Jigsaw is developed exclusively for the platform by Scott Free Productions. Giancarlo Esposito, whom we remember from productions such as Breaking Bad and Far Cry 6, is also in the cast of the 8-episode series.

Jigsaw, which will be on Netflix this year, will cover a 24-year process and will be the subject of one of the biggest heists ever. The most important feature that distinguishes the production, which has been shot in Brooklyn for a while, is that it has an interactive structure. In this way, you will be able to start the series from the section you want.

Just save the final episode of Jigsaw for last.

According to the statement made by Netflix, you will be able to watch the episodes of Jigsaw, which consists of 8 episodes, in the order you want. On the other hand, if you don’t want to spoil the taste of the series, it is recommended to save the eighth and final episode for last. As you may recall, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch had a similarly interactive structure. In certain parts of the episode, the choices of the characters were left to you, so you could reach different endings.



Giancarlo Esposito

Netflix recently announced another interactive production. In the interactive series called Escape The Undertaker, the audience will try to get the famous WWE wrestler The Undertaker to escape from a haunted house. It has not yet been announced from Scott Free Productions and Netflix whether Jigsaw will have such a structure.

For those wondering, Jigsaw has no connection with the thriller movie series known as ‘Saw’, other than the similarity in name. On the other hand, the production that will come from Scott Free Productions, with a total investment of 100 million dollars, is already intriguing.

The release date of the series will be announced by Netflix in the coming days.