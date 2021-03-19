New details from Cyberpunk 2077: 1.2 update

Although Cyberpunk 2077 has made a bad debut, CD Projekt Red, the developer of the game, meets the expectations of the players with updates. CD Projekt Red shared the update map of the game a long time ago. It seems that CD Projekt Red fits the update map. The problems experienced in the console version of the game have been corrected, albeit a bit. Many players expect the console version of Cyberpunk 2077 to improve.

Cyberpunk 2077: 1.2 update will fix cops and cars

Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 update is mentioned as the next major update of the game. With the update, the artificial intelligence and behavior of the cops in the game improved. Another fix was for the cars in the game. If you have played Cyberpunk 2077, you must have seen the police around you very quickly.

One of the most annoying mistakes in the game is that the cops teleport to your surroundings and almost don’t give you the opportunity to escape. In this case, if you want to clash, you constantly encounter the police teleporting around you. A fix for vehicles has also been implemented.

The bugs fixed by the Cyberpunk 2077 1.2 update are as follows:

When you have trouble with the police, the number of police randomly appearing directly behind you and around you has been reduced.

Speed ​​and steering wheel adjustments were made to facilitate vehicle driving while playing with the controller.

Fine adjustments have been made to ensure better control of cars even when Fps values ​​drop.

Fixed the issue of jamming or inactivity that sometimes occurred when you wanted to move while your character was stationary.

The option to turn the key off twice for the kick feature has arrived.

More alternative options for WASD keys on the keyboard.

The fixes above have been voiced by players for a long time. It is gratifying that CD Projekt Red has solved these problems. Although the console versions of the game are good compared to the first release, they should be avoided for now. There is no information about when the 1.2 update will arrive. CD Projekt Red stated that the update will be delayed due to a previous cyber attack.