New details emerge about The Matrix: Resurrections

New details about The Matrix: Resurrections came from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays the role of Morpheus in the movie.

Talking about Matrix 4 has been going on since its first trailer. The new movie of the series will tell us about the aftermath of Neo’s agreement with the machines. At least that’s the forecast. New details about the movie came from Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Morpheus.

Hugo Weaving interviewed again for Agent Smith

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who plays Morpheus, stated in a new interview that The Matrix: Resurrections will have a different tone than the original trilogy. He also added that we need to be more patient with the new version of Morpheus. Normally, Laurence Fishburne played the character of Morpheus in the trilogy of the series. Laurence Fishburne was offered the role of Morpheus, but the actor turned it down.

In addition, Abdul-Mateen confirmed that his character’s name is Morpheus to avoid any doubt. Fishburne isn’t the only actor who hasn’t made a comeback for the original character. Hugo Weaving, who we know for his role as Agent Smith, is also among the names that did not make a comeback. Weaving was offered the role of Agent Smith, but the actor turned down the offer, stating that his schedule was busy.



These situations do not mean that the connection with the past is definitely broken in Matrix: Resurrections. Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) are returning to the movie. Fans of the series think that they see an aged character from the sequels of the Matrix in the first trailer of Matrix: Resurrections.



The short trailer website for the movie was also very popular. When you opened the site, you were choosing one of the blue and red pills that appeared before you. After choosing one of the pills, your current time was told to you by Keanu Reeves’s voice and appeared on your screen. Then, short images from the trailer were shown to you. The site has attracted a lot of attention due to its design and clever coding. The trailer of the movie also had some pretty good details.

The Matrix: Resurrections will hit theaters on December 22 and simultaneously on HBO Max.